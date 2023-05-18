Stanley L. Kline
Stanley L. Kline, 93, of Elkton, passed away May 16, 2023, at the home of his son. He was born Feb. 12, 1930, in Strasburg and was the son of the late Charles Arthur and Lola Mae Neff Kline.
Mr. Kline was a dedicated member of Mt. Olivet Christian Church where he served as deacon, treasurer and trustee. He was employed with Valley Heritage for over 40 years while maintaining his farm. Stanley will be remembered for his patriotism, generosity and humor.
Mr. Kline was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Hensley Kline, on Sept. 16, 2015. They were married on June 9, 1951.
Surviving are a son, Richard “Rick” Kline and wife, Shirley; a daughter, Robin Hicks and husband, Leland “Bud,” all of Elkton; a special sister-in-law, Carolyn Meadows; two foster daughters, Linda Bartley and Vicki Williams; three grandchildren, Bethany Brasher and husband, Ben, Amy Shinneman and husband, Jeff, and William “Neal” Hicks and wife, Danielle; six great-grandchildren, Miley Shinneman, Lindsay Shinneman, Hallie Shinneman, Reuben Brasher, Chloe Shinneman and Aubree Ritchie and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Frank Kline and a sister, Lucy Orndorff.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mt. Olivet Christian Church in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or a church of your preference.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
