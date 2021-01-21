Stanley Maclin Sr.
Stanley Maclin Sr., 67, of Harrisonburg, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 11, 2021. Stanley Maclin Sr. was born Dec. 27, 1953, to the union of Alex Maclin Sr. and Bertha Mae Carter in Peoria, Ill., where he lived in the city, but spent summers at his family farm.
Stan accepted the Lord at a young age, and he was called to the ministry at 18 under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Johnson Sr. at Star of Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church located in Peoria, Ill.
Stan Maclin married his high school sweetheart, Diana Johnson, whom he loved and cherished dearly for 48 years; he affectionately called her his Palace Queen. He graduated from Eastern Mennonite Seminary. He was the Senior Pastor at Joy Fellowship Mennonite Church in Peoria, Ill., before he accepted the Pastorate at Jubilee Christian Fellowship in Richmond, Va., where he served as the Senior Pastor. He served as Bishop for the Hosanna Fellowship located in Harrisonburg, Va., where the Pastor is Ernest Lindembi. Stan Maclin traveled nationally and internationally and did multiple service projects in Jamaica, West Indies and East and West Africa.
For 16 years, he served as the Executive Director of the Harrison Homes Interdenominational Mission, a ministry to Housing Projects in Illinois. In that ministry they taught life skills, job creation, fed the hungry, held back to school drives, passed out annual Thanksgiving baskets, had a food bank, clothes closet, helped families to renovate and purchase homes through sweat equity, to name a few of the many services offered to people. He also was the founder of Kids Community and Information Delivery Service, which taught life skills, and a love for Jesus, to its community. Several of the participants of Kids Community have grown up to become successful, Bankers, Entrepreneurs, Healthcare Professionals, Realtors, Teachers and Community Leaders. For 12 years, he served as National President of the African American Mennonite Association. He also served on many committees and boards that stood for social justice and change, he lived and breathed it with his whole being.
Stan Maclin was the Founder and President of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center here in Harrisonburg, Va. Stan held yearly Harriet Tubman Day celebrations and honored people who were about community and peace. Stan Maclin was a Drum Major for Peace and Community, he founded People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley (PECO), following one of the peace rallies held in Harrisonburg in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He hosted a series of meetings, some of which are still planned, so that the community members can get to know the officers who took the oath to protect and serve.
On Feb. 12, 2013, Stan Maclin asked City Council to name a street for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On April 9, 2013, a taskforce was appointed by the city to select a street to be named. On Aug. 13, 2013, in agreement with an overwhelming show of support, City Council voted to rename Cantrell Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Alex Maclin Sr., his Mother, Bertha Mae Carter, and two brothers, Alex Maclin Jr., of Peoria, Ill. and Ricky Maclin Sr. and sister-in-law, Janace Maclin of St. Louis, Mo., and mother-in-law, Jannie Johnson of Peoria, Ill.
He leaves to cherish his legacy and loving memories, his Palace Queen Diana Maclin, of Rockingham, Va.; his children, ShaRhonda (William) Trimiew Sr. of Rockingham, Va., Stanley (Shamra) Maclin Jr., of Peoria, Ill., Enica (Theodore) Maclin Whitelow of Harrisonburg, Va., Emmanuel Maclin Sr., of Harrisonburg, Va., Bertha Maclin of Rockingham, Va., Alexandria (Derek) Maclin Chaudhuri of Rockingham, Va. He also leaves to cherish his memories his grandchildren, William Trimiew Jr., Macio Maclin Tooley, Emmanuel Maclin Jr., Alexander Maclin, Xykia Maclin, Theodore Maclin Whitelow Jr., Zaianna Maclin, Anadia Maclin, TyRese Maclin Whitelow, Xavier Maclin Whitelow, Faith Chaudhuri, Emerald Chaudhuri, twins Serenity and Seven Maclin, and Zachariah Chaudhuri.
His Brothers will forever cherish his memories as well, Robert (Elivita) Patton of Harrisonburg, Va., Kenneth (Crystal) Maclin of Peoria, Ill., Steven (Gloria) Maclin of Charleston, S.C., Philip (Chrystal) Maclin of Peoria, Ill., and one sister, Lisa Maclin of Peoria, Ill.; sister-in-law, Deborah Maclin of Peoria, Ill., and sister-in-law, Danice Maclin of Peoria, Ill.
He also leaves to cherish his memories from his Palace Queens side several sisters and brothers-in-laws, Ruben (Norma) Johnson, Willie (Karen) Johnson, Ruthie Johnson, and Dorothy Jean Johnson, all of Peoria, Ill., Thomas (DeEtta) Johnson, of Haywood, Calif., Marsha (Darrell) Sprattling, Lou Johnson, both of Peoria, Ill., Lavada Johnson, of Louisville, Texas and the late Vera Parker, the late Jesse Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins from both sides of the family whom he loved dearly.
He also was a person who had numerous friends and if you had the honor and privilege to know him in that regards, we know that you also will cherish his memories.
The Maclin Family would like to give a special thanks to the Medical Staff at the Davita Harrisonburg Dialysis Center, as well as Shenandoah Nephrology Dr. Terry L. Overby, Dr. Andrew Waligora, Constance N. Wenger, PA-C, Sentara Nephrology Specialist Dr. Rodney S. Arthur, and Sentara East Rockingham Health Center Arthur F. Strunk, NP-C. We would also like to extend a special thanks to nurses, Cathy Campbell, Cathy Roush, Katrina Davis, Joann Ryan, and dietician Jennifer Parker and many others.
The services will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Immanuel Mennonite Church located at 400 Kelly St., Harrisonburg, Va., with his Pastor, Pastor Basil Marin Sr. of New Song Anabaptist Fellowship officiating and the eulogy done by Minister Marvin Roane.
Public visitation and viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and a private service for family and friends to follow. At 1:00 p.m., a public drum processional celebration from the church to the Newtown Cemetery will be held as we march to gather for the graveside interment.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harriet Tubman Culture Center, P.O. Box 214, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
