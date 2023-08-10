Stanley Norris Turner, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at home. Mr. Turner was born May 13, 1934, in Daphna, Va., and was the son of the late John L. and Lillian F. Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Hilda A. Turner; brother, J. Edwin Turner; sisters, Wanda L. Grove, Amy A. Heinritze, and Anna P. Turner and daughter-in-law, Deborah V. Turner.
Stanley graduated from Broadway High School and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Bridgewater College. He worked in the insurance industry and later owned and operated his own advertising business for many years. After retiring he worked as a courier until he was 85.
Stanley was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. He was an officer of his high school class and was active with their class reunions. He loved and showed American Saddlebred horses, a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 450 in Harrisonburg, a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed going to Bridgewater College football games. He and Betty Lou enjoyed a very special group of friends that ate dinner together every Friday night for over 50 years.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Lou Butler Turner. Also surviving are three sons, Michael E. Turner of Harrisonburg, Steven N. Turner and wife, Anne, of Harrisonburg, and David P. Turner and wife, Meredith, of Georgetown, Del.; brothers-in-law, Samuel Butler and wife, Sherry, and Thomas Grove; grandsons, W. Patrick Turner and wife, Ariel, of Merritt Island, Fla., and Andrew S. Turner of Georgetown, Del.; great-grandchildren, Matthew Turner, Hadley Turner and Zaevion Turner.
A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. A reception will immediately follow the service in Johnston Hall. Interment will be private at Woodbine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450 Christmas Basket Fund.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
