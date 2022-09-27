Starless Clayton “Buck” Cook, 61, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Cook was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Rockingham County and was a son of Gardenia Lane Strickler Cook and the late Roscoe Norman Cook Jr.
He retired from VDOT of the Chimney Rock division where he worked for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and hunting mushrooms and asparagus. He attended Faith Baptist Church.
On Nov. 11, 1990, he married Joyce M. Rudd Huffer Cook, who preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 1995.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his siblings, Erma Smith and husband, John, of Rockingham, Normandy Carrier of Broadway, Matilda Honeycutt and husband, Kenny, of Rockingham and Carl (Carla) Fauls of Linville.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronnie Carrier.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family will also receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
