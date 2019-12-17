Stella Florence Stinnett, 79, of Harrisonburg, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Stella was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Humes Run, Rockingham County. She was the daughter of the late Amos Henry and Minnie Cyle Shifflett Kisling.
Stella was a resident of Harrisonburg, moving from Elkton to Harrisonburg in 1955. She would often tell us stories of the hardships that she endured as a child. Born in a log cabin along the Shenandoah River, as a child she would carry water from a spring to her house. She attended a one-room schoolhouse at Humes Run, which still stands to this day.
On Dec. 19, 1955, she married Eugene “Dickie” Harper Stinnett, who preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1984.
She was employed at Victor Metals as a machine operator for 25 years until the company was sold, at which time she began working for Newman USA LTD until she suffered an illness, which forced her into retirement.
Stella was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a kind, gentle and giving person who helped many including family and strangers.
Stella found great joy spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in the yard, her flowers and gardening. She could make the best “mean” potato salad in the world.
She was a member of Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg and was a woman of strong, faith, she practiced and lived her faith daily.
Stella is survived by her three children, Stephanie Clutteur (David) of Broadway, Rodney (Jeanette) of St. Pauls, N.C., and Debra Frisk (Roger) of Weyers Cave; her grandchildren, William Stinnett (Xiomara), Jennifer Stinnett, Alexis and Kalysta Clutteur, Sandra Stinnett (Michael), Lindsey Schantz (Tyler), Melinda DeGeorge (Anthony), Danielle Warlitner (Dusty), Rochelle Frisk (Matt), Keen Frisk, and Ben Lindsey; fifteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene “Dickie” H. Stinnett, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Lawrence, Wilbur, Norman, William and Elwood Kisling, Lillie Belle Bucher, Emma Jean Kisling and Rena Turner.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Tim McAvoy officiating. She will be cremated.
Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Elkton, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
