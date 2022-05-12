Mrs. Stella (Holt) Couch went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Dewey A. Holt and Elizabeth (Betsy) Mullins Holt of Callaway, Va. On Aug. 25, 1950, she married Rev. Robert Emory Couch, who preceded her in death on June 20, 2010. They were married almost 60 years, and she cared for him at home for over 12 years during his illness with Parkinson's.
Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Alger Holt, William "Bill" Holt, and Maurice Holt, all of Callaway; and three sisters, Audrey Holt Meador, Mary Holt Wimmer and Nancy Holt Setliff.
Stella received an Associates Degree from Ferrum Jr. College, now Ferrum College, and later a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Lynchburg College, now Lynchburg University. She taught school in Campbell, Albemarle, and Rockingham County for 25 years.
Stella enjoyed doing many things. At the age of 16, she had four poems published in Important American Poets and Song Writers. She still liked to write stories and poems, especially limericks. She liked to cook, sew and knit and was an avid reader. She also loved to sing and play the piano and organ. She was an amateur geologist and collected many rocks and minerals. She also enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, roses, daffodils, peonies, and especially irises. She was a member of the American Iris Society.
Stella is survived by her four children, Robert Edwin Couch of Elkton, his twin brother, Richard Emory Couch of Grottoes, Dowman Holt Couch and Melanie Couch Wiseman and husband, Robert, of Grottoes; five grandchildren, Adam Frye and wife, Amber, of Grottoes, Angela Bhowmik and husband, Tuhin, of Maryland, Erin Atwell and husband, Ryan, of Port Republic, David Wiseman of Grottoes and Megan Couch of Harrisonburg; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Hayden Frye of Grottoes, Carter and Delilah Lawrence, and Tulia Bhowmik of Maryland, Liam Light of Harrisonburg, and Isaac Atwell of Port Republic; sister, Virginia Holt Boitnott; brother, Samuel G. Holt and wife, Joice, of Bent Mountain; sister-in-law, Jane Rennick Holt of Callaway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Posey officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial donations may be made to Grottoes United Methodist Church, PO Box 5, Grottoes, VA 24441.
