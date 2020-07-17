Stella Louise Crawford
Stella Louise Crawford, 85, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the private adult health care home of Brenda Shifflett.
Mrs. Crawford was born Feb. 24, 1935, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Everett and Vella Eppard Smith.
She attended the Fox Mountain School House and graduated from Elkton High School in 1952 where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the Lily of the Valley Church in Shenandoah and a former member of Furnace United Methodist Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher for the children’s class. She had worked at Elkton Garment Company, Elkton IGA and retired from R.R. Donnelley in 1987.
She enjoyed life and fought a hard battle to the end. She loved children and older adults and people of all ages were drawn to her. Stella had a listening ear to which many shared their troubles. She had an infectious laugh and smile that could brighten up any day, loved her flowers and shared them with friends. She was also a caregiver for her father and her mother.
On Dec. 26, 1986, she married Robert Lee “Bobby” Crawford III, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Scott Shifflett and wife, Teresa, of Elkton, Robert Crawford IV of New Market and Channing Crawford of Penn Laird; daughter, Lisa Price and husband, Kenneth, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Joshua Shifflett, Dylan Shifflett, Angie Herring, Zachary Price, Alexandra Price and Tristan Crawford and great-grandchildren, Cole Shifflett and Peyton Crawford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Luther “Pete” Shifflett, in 1976.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. July 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Dickie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Face coverings are required as per the governor’s directive.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
