Stella Lucille Hensley Dean
Stella Lucille Hensley Dean, 85, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born June 4, 1935, in Elkton and was a daughter of the late Sibert Samuel and Sallie Emily Dean Hensley.
Stella attended Mt. Pleasant School and in 1991 received her GED. She was a member of Blue Ridge Independent Church and retired from Blue Bell in 1990 after 38 years of service.
She enjoyed sewing, crafts, making comforters, as well as flower and vegetable gardening. Over the years she was a caregiver for her husband and several family members.
On May 21, 1953, she married Norman R. Dean, who preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2018.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen Lam of Elkton and Kathy Ulrich and husband, Eric, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Jonathan Lam, Jeremy Lam, Stacey Breeden and husband, Tracey, of Elkton, Elizabeth Carew of Pennsylvania and Daniel Ulrich and wife, Julie, of New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Carew and Benjamin Carew of Pennsylvania, Abigail Ulrich, Elsie Ulrich, Iris Ulrich and Ophelia Ulrich of New Jersey, Matthew May and wife, Katie, of Penn Laird, Ryan May and wife, Stephanie, Brooke Erbaugh and husband, Kyle, Mason Breeden and Hunter Breeden of Grottoes; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Hensley of Illinois and Donnie Hensley of Harrisonburg; sister, Leona Lam of Elkton, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Glenwood Lam; brothers, Osba, Hurshel, Ronnie and Hobert Hensley and sisters, Ima Breeden and Ola Lam.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Blue Ridge Independent Church in Elkton with Pastor David Wade and Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The casket will be closed at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Independent Church, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be required to wear a face covering.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
