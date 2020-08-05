Stella Virginia Dove Wilkins
Stella Virginia Dove Wilkins, 85, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH. Stella was born Sept. 16, 1934, to Mary Stultz Dove and Lester W. Dove in Bergton, Va.
Stella worked for Nadene Shoemaker, and then was a housewife, wife, and mother. Stella grew up in the Crab Run Church of the Brethren and was a member of Mathias Church of the Brethren and the Lost River Ladies VFW.
Stella loved her southern gospel music. She and her sisters sang together at special meetings and revivals in the Bergton area. The Rev. Max Fisher used the Dove sisters for special music in his ministry. She often talked how she and her sisters helped their mother all day then walked to church in the evening to sing. Stella also had a card ministry. Whenever anyone needed a card, they could always expect a card from Stella. She was recognized by Mathias Church of the Brethren with a plaque for her ministry of encouragement.
On Nov. 2, 1957, Stella married Delbert J. Wilkins, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Peggy Wilkins of Mathias, W.Va.; one brother, Lee F. Dove of Fulks Run; one stepsister, Lorraine Jones of Harrisonburg; one uncle, Otis Dove of Dayton; one aunt, Dessil May of Harrisonburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
Stella’s sisters, Catherine Pence, Ava Dove, Vada Dove, and Dorothy Smith and her stepmother, Ina Dove, preceded her in death.
Pastors Bob Curns and Landis Dove will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
Friends may view and sign the register book Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery, c/o Sharon Lantz, 19870 Arbuckle Road, Bergton, VA 22811 or Crab Run Church of the Brethren, c/o Frank Tusing, 20891 Runions Creek Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.