Stephanie Nicole Bond-Link, 40, of Greenville, S.C., passed away Aug. 14, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 21, 1982, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of Richard Bond and the late Cheryl E. Painter.
Stephanie grew up in Stanley, Va., and graduated from MCCA in 2000. She was strong willed and stubborn from an early age and lived by the phrase, “It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission.”
Over the years she worked several occupations, her favorite being at KVK in Shenandoah where she worked beside her mother. Through working there, she met her husband, Michael, and relocated to Greenville, S.C. She moved into the role of stepmother to his children, whom she loved dearly. In 2020, she lost her beloved mother, Cheryl, and soon after her husband, Michael, became sick. She was his full-time caregiver until he passed the following year.
Stephanie loved her family fiercely and was looking forward to moving back to Virginia next month to live beside her grandmother. She had made many plans with her “Gig” and Aunt Joni on ideas she had for her new home. She was especially close with her sister, Suzanna, and nephew, Gavin. She was such a proud aunt and found great joy in spoiling him, which she was so good at.
She had two four-legged children, Queenie and Gizmo, whom she adored.
In 2022, she met her fiancé, John Kramer, who brought light and love back into her life after all of the loss she had suffered. Together they found a great passion for helping the less fortunate in their area and this brought Stephanie immense purpose as she had a heart of gold. She taught John to never take the time you have with those you love for granted and reminded him of this every time he would leave their home. He converted her into an avid Saints and Alabama fan and going to games became one of their favorite pastimes. She also brought him back to his faith and together they built back their relationship with the Lord.
She is survived by her fiancé, John Kramer, of Greenville, S.C.; her father, Richard Bond and wife, Liz, of Florida; her stepfather, Rusty Painter and wife, Amy, of Stanley; a sister, Suzanna Painter and fiancé, Robert Henry, and nephew, Gavin Henry of Luray; her grandmother, Nancy Blakemore; an aunt, Joni McCoy and husband, Ronnie, and cousin, Emily McCoy, all of Stanley; stepchildren, Mikayla Link-Neal, Danielle Link and Michael Link, all of Greenville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Link; and her mother, Cheryl Painter.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Leake’s Chapel Church.
