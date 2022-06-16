Stephanie (Wilkins) Van Nortwick, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia hospital in Charlottesville.
The victim of a tragic, lone car accident two days prior, Van Nortwick was rushed to the ICU and did not regain consciousness before her departure from this world, but not before family and friends were able to hold her hand and say goodbye. An advocate for organ donation, Van Nortwick’s generosity in her passing allowed four other individuals the chance to live.
Born in Potsdam, New York, on June 12, 1984, Steph grew up in Childwold, New York. And it was on the property of her childhood home where her lifelong love of horses emerged. From an early age, Steph had a deep love and appreciation for not only horses, but animals from all walks of life. It’s been said there are two types of people, those who drive around the turtle in the road and those who stop and help it get to the other side. As expected, Steph was the latter.
A 2002 graduate of Tupper Lake High School, Steph found a raw, immense talent early on as a runner, resulting in an array of school records in indoor/outdoor track, as well as numerous appearances at state championship meets. To note, she held the outdoor 400 meter hurdles (01:11:59) and 800 meters (02:26:21) record for several years. As well, Steph was a member of the National Honor Society and played varsity soccer.
Flipping through her old high school running notebook this past week, one entry in particular stood out, which stated, “From running I have learned: that pain is nothing compared to the emptiness that comes from quitting, that searching your soul and pounding your soles are somewhat synonymous.”
However, it was her participation in the New York State track championships in 2001 that would forever change the course of her life, for also competing at the meet was Adam Van Nortwick. Though he ran for Tupper Lake’s rival, Saranac Lake High School, he immediately had an eye for Steph. “She was such a presence on the track. She was focused, confident, fiercely competitive, and strikingly beautiful,” Adam reflected recently.
Following high school graduation, Steph and Adam both enrolled at St. Lawrence University. It was here where she continued her career as an athlete, ultimately finding success on the track, but more so cultivating several additional lifelong friendships, bonds built over tough two-a-day practices and the usual collegiate shenanigans. Majoring in sociology with a Minor in African Studies, Steph graduated from SLU and continued her academic achievements by receiving her Masters in Elementary Education from Longwood University. From there, she made her career teaching in the dual language program at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Steph provided her students with warmth, love, and a secure learning environment. Her students adored her, and her influence has continued to play a huge role in their lives.
Steph is survived by her husband, Adam Van Nortwick of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the couples two children, Gavin (age nine) and Avery (age five); her parents, Bill and Doreen (Dattler) Wilkins of Childwold, New York; sister, Heather (Wilkins) Dumas and brother-in-law, Matt Dumas of Stanardsville, Virginia, and their three children, Aiden, Maia and Noah; her in-laws, Sue and Miles Van Nortwick of Saranac Lake, New York; and sister-in-law, Jeni Van Nortwick of Washington, D.C.; several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as numerous horses, dogs, goats, chickens, ducks, cats, rabbits and a turkey.
Steph was predeceased by her grandmother, Clair Liady Wilkins, and aunt, Cindie Wilkins Cohen, who were both very special to her and a big part of her life, as well as numerous extended family members.
A celebration of life in honor of Steph will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the home of Heather and Matt Dumas at 13778 Dyke Road, Stanardsville, Virginia, 22973. All are welcome to come and share memories of Steph. There will also be another gathering of family, friends and loved ones in Steph’s native Upstate New York on Saturday, July 30, with the location to be determined.
We will forever love and miss Steph and the impact she made on every single life she encountered in her short, vibrant time on this earth. Wherever you are, Steph, we know you’re out there probably going for a run, most likely adding on a couple extra miles to justify a stop for ice cream later on.
Arrangements are held with Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
