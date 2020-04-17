Stephen Allen Bosley, 64, of Stanley, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center as a result of many ongoing health issues.
Steve was born on June 17, 1955, in Luray and was a son of the late Louis Lester and Barbara Allen Wood Bosley of Stanley.
Steve was previously employed with the Bosley Family businesses, as well as Page County Public Schools and Richards Bus Lines as a bus driver.
Steve is survived by his children, Robert Louis Bosley and wife, Tiffany, Leanne Marie Bosley Cooke and husband, Steve, Andrew Stephen Bosley and wife, Sabrina, Cody William Bosley and Amanda Cave, all of Stanley, and Sabrar Hope Bosley of Lenoir, N.C. One son, Justin Robert Bosley, is deceased.
Also surviving Steve are his grandchildren, Chadwick James Yager, Kimberly Judith Bosley, Andrew Stephen "A.J." Bosley, Landon Michael Bosley, Brayden Thomas Bosley and Alliey Breanne Bosley, all of Stanley, and Jessica Corney of Luray.
Steve is also survived by his brothers, Louis Maxwell "Doc" Bosley and wife Sue, and Carroll Kenton Bosley and wife Patty, all of Stanley; and a sister, Christie Hope Bosley Baker and husband, Jerry, of Stanley.
Steve is also survived by his aunts, Julia Mulcahy of South Carolina, and Diana Smith of Stanley, along with numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; a great friend, Shannon Mann; and the family's dog, Odie.
A private burial will be held at Bethlehem Christian Cemetery, with a memorial service planned for a later date.
Friends may sign the register book at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Christian Church Youth Center, in care of Matt Caton, P.O. Box 197, Stanley, VA 22851.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their continued prayers. We appreciate the friendships shown to us all.
