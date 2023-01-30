Stephen Arnold Rosensteel, 79, of Fishersville, passed away Jan. 21, 2023.
He was born March 15, 1943, in Washington, D.C., and was a son of the late John A. and Florence Miller Rosensteel.
Steve is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jerlene “Jerri” Whetzel Rosensteel; sister, Frances Blair; brother, Jan Rosensteel; nieces, Yvonne Hensley and Erin Mullinax; and nephews, Dan Wolfrey, Steve Wolfrey, Herbert Wolfrey, Keith Wolfrey and Justin Rosensteel.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Private Burial will be at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.