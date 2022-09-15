Stephen Allan Boward, 67, loving husband of Melisa C. Boward, went to be with his Creator on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at his residence.
Steve was born Dec. 21, 1954, to the late Fred Riley Boward and Julia (Davis) Boward.
Steve was a devoted, God-fearing family man. He was a business owner of Goose Creek Markets.
Steve was a member of Staunton Grace Covenant Church. He was an avid golfer, loved playing cards, biking, and working out, be it with his friends and bride at his home gym or the YMCA or wherever there is air. Steve was a great husband, father, brother, friend and granddaddy. Steve knows no strangers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Morgan Boward-Atkins (Dustin) and Liberty Anne Boward; a son, Malachi “Max” Daniel Boward; a stepson, Cameron Jordan; a stepdaughter, Whitney Jordan; a brother, Kenneth Boward (Laura Fisher); a sister, Martha Boward (Laurie); a special sister-in-law, Judy Buel; grandchildren, Adeline Grace Atkins, Ila Joyce Atkins, Josiah Alan Atkins, and Reagan Sylvia Atkins; nieces and nephew, Emily Worrall, Sarah Boward, and Ben Boward; a number of special cousins, including Michael Obenschain and Shawn Lohr; and countless friends; and store mascot, Bruce (his pup).
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N. Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to Goose Creek Markets, Exxon, 137 Lee Jackson Hwy, Staunton, VA 24401 or Shell, 18 Four Square Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
