Stephen Edward LaPrevotte, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away March 19, 2021, at his home. Mr. LaPrevotte was born June 3, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Linda Wampler LaPrevotte of Harrisonburg and the late Joseph L. LaPrevotte.
Stephen was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School. After graduating from high school, Steve opened his own gas station, Steve's Arco, in downtown Harrisonburg. He ran his station for several years, then began his retail automobile career, working at Joe Bowman Chevrolet, where he remained for 15 years. Using the knowledge that he gained from that position, he ventured out on his own again, working as an automobile wholesaler. In addition, he worked in several dealerships in the Harrisonburg/Staunton areas, finally settling down at Wright Way Hyundai, where he remained for the last 10 years.
In his spare time, Steve loved racing cars. In his younger days, most weekends were spent at the local raceways, where his most treasured memories were of him and his son working as a team getting his cars down the track. In addition to working on his cars, Steve's second passion was his home. Every week he spent many hours working in his yard, making it neat, clean and beautiful. He loved spending the day cutting his grass then standing on his hill admiring his hard work.
Steve had many friends and truly treasured those that were close to him.
Although we would like to personally thank all of them, this would be impossible, but the family would like to specifically thank Mark Wright, of Wright Way Hyundai, who was an incredible boss and friend to Steve and without you, Mark, I truly don't know how we would have made it. In addition, we thank Dr. John Witman, who was there every step of the way and watched over Steve until the end.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Joe” LaPrevotte. Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Laura, and her children, Matthew Longwith of Harrisonburg and Kristen Carpenter and husband, Jason and their child, Reagan, all of Grottoes; brothers, Jeff LaPrevotte of McGaheysville, Jim LaPrevotte and companion, Barbara Lambert, of Mount Sidney, Rick LaPrevotte and wife, Martine, of Cross Keys; and a niece, Magan LaPrevotte of Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Paul LaPrevotte officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Brethren Church Cemetery in Pineville.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
