Stephen Forrest Rogers, 74, of Mathias, W.Va., died Oct. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Lester Forrest and Bernice Brady Rogers.
Steve was a finisher at Capon Valley Marble. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a former member of Cove Chapel United Methodist Church and attended Mathias Brethren Church. He was a member of Moorefield Masonic Lodge No. 29.
On March 20, 1971, he married the former Anita Detamore, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Josh Rogers and wife, Carrie, of Mathias, W.Va.; one brother, Ronald Rogers of Moorefield, W.Va.; one sister, Jeanie Rogers Street of Baltimore, Md.; and his dog, who was his best friend, Powder.
Burial at Mathias Cemetery will be private.
Friends may sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
