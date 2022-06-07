Stephen Marshall Moyer, 74, of Luray, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg, Va.
Stephen was born May 5, 1948, in Luray and was the son of the late Warren Ashby Moyer and Hilda Marguerite Gochenour Moyer.
Stephen married Judy Ann Seal, who survives on July 3, 1965.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Timothy Stephen Moyer (Tammy) and Bryan Mitchell Moyer (Tracey); one daughter, Amy Danette Moyer Bly (Robbie); six grandchildren, Carie Marie Moyer, Bryan Hunter Moyer, Jacob Timothy Moyer, Austin Blake Bly, Rebekah Lynn Moyer and Lindsay Renee Bly, all of Luray; one stepgrandson, Anthony Wayne Jones; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Ryan, Krista and Maddie Jones; one sister, Theda Jane Moyer Stringham (Gale) of Lexington Park, Md.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
Stephen worked for the Virginia Department of Forestry for 31 years and was a lifetime member of the Luray Fire Department. He was a member of Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray.
The family will receive friends and family Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mount Zion Church and the funeral will be held Friday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Luray Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835 or you can plant a tree in his honor.
