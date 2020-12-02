Stephen Mullen Long
Stephen Mullen Long, 68, of Quicksburg, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2020, at his home after a 14-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was born Aug. 13, 1952, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late C.W. “Jim” Long and Frances Mullen Long, who survives.
A lifelong Shenandoah Valley resident, and well known throughout the area, Stephen spent the majority of his life on the expansive family poultry operation Franwood Farms just north of New Market.
Upon returning from Lees-McRae College, he assumed a leadership role and was an intricate part in the Long Foods family of businesses, later moving on to Holly Farms as a quality control manager, and then in the late 70s starting Virginia Dehydrating located in Harrisonburg at the time.
In 1981, he returned home to assume the role of part owner and farm manager of Franwood Farms ushering the next generation of leadership to the family business started by his father almost 40 years prior. He worked tirelessly to continue the success of the business during the many changes the industry went through in the following years becoming one of the best known and respected poultry farmers in the Shenandoah Valley.
In early 2004, Pilgrim’s Pride announced that they were vacating the local turkey industry and closing down the Hinton processing plant. Knowing the implications that would cause to the poultry community and the families dependent on it, Stephen left his duties as farm manager and joined Sonny Meyerhoffer to pursue the acquisition of the plant. Using his experience in the industry and business contacts they worked diligently through many obstacles to secure the funds necessary to purchase the plant and on Nov. 29, 2004, Virginia Poultry Growers Co-Op was opened. Stephen even stayed on as vice president in the infant stages of the Co-Op to oversee that a secure foundation was established that would insure a promising future. For Stephen it was a special accomplishment in an already successful career. He was able to fulfill an unwavering idea that farmers should have ownership in the processing of the birds they raised and not be subject to the terms of large corporate entities.
Stephen really enjoyed his life’s work. Even in retirement it was always a common sight to see him on the farm, checking the turkeys, talking to employees at the shop, and feeding the livestock. On Sundays he could be found relaxing at home with his dogs and watching a NASCAR race with which he was an avid fan. In the summer he would often be seen cruising the roads in the area to see how the valley corn crops were growing, and taking in a quick chat with friends. In the fall he enjoyed being outdoors and hunting. Above all he loved his wife, children, and especially the grandchildren, each so different in age and personality, but they always brought a sparkle to his eye whenever they were around. He will be missed by many family, friends, and associates in the community.
On Dec. 1, 1984, he married his loving wife, the former Sadonna McPherson, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his mother and wife, are sons, Stephen M. Long Jr. and wife, Megan, of New Market, Jeremy Orebaugh and fiancé, Isabelly Nascimento of New Market, Charles Long and wife, Anna, of Middlebrook, Andrew Long and wife, Katie, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Isabel, Elizabeth, Atticus, Oakley, Abraham, Declan, Abigail, and Otto, and a new addition coming in April; brothers, Allan Long and wife, Nancy, of New Market, Larry Long and wife, Carolyn, of New Market; and sister-in-law, Sandy Long of New Market.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, C.W. “Billy” Long Jr.
The family will be accepting guests Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reformation Lutheran Church located at 9283 North Congress St., New Market, Va. The family asks that you please be conscious of the COVID-19 protocol during this event. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Checks payable to “John Hopkins University”, PO Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 online: secure.jhu.edu/form/kimmel.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
