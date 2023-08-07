Stephen R. “Ray” Layman, 66, of Broadway, Va., died Aug. 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born May 28, 1957, in Harrisonburg to Eldon Jacob and Bettie Eaton Layman of Broadway.
Ray was a floor salesman at Randy’s Do It Best Hardware in Timberville. He was a former member of Broadway Baptist Church.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Elisa Layman of Broadway; niece, Sarah White of Monongah, W.Va.; nephew, Jacob Victor of Fairchance, Pa.; aunt, Shirley Jones of Verona; and a number of cousins.
A graveside service was held Sunday at the Linville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
