Stephen W. Campbell, 63, of Harrisonburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born Aug. 17, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the son of the late Theron and Rochelle Mullenax Campbell.
Steve built homes and also owned and operated an Art Studio in Nashville, Tenn., for a couple of years. He also owned and operated Martin's Fruit Market in Dayton along with Shenandoah Meat Processing.
Steve is survived by two sons, Sean Campbell and Caelan Campbell, both of Harrisonburg, and a brother, Greg Campbell of Harrisonburg. Two brothers, Larry and Ronnie Campbell preceded him in death.
The body was cremated. A memorial service will be held Aug. 17, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Greatest Freedom Ministries, 3004 Twin Oaks Drive, Rockingham, Va. officiated by The Rev. Karl W. Slye.
