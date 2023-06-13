Stephen Wayne Taylor
Stephen Wayne Taylor was born Aug. 22, 1943. Steve passed away on June 6, 2023, from a bacterial infection that his body could not fight.
He is survived by his brother, Edwin Hamilton (Tamera); nephews, Richard Hamilton (Karen), Casey Hamilton, Cyrus Zeinalpour (Jennifer and sons); niece, Jane Halterman; grand-niece, Joleah Hamilton Tharp (Brett and Kyler); sisters-in-law, Debbie Vance (James), JoEllen Halterman, Andy Sue Wenger (Robert); stepson, Leslie Richard (Lynn) and many beloved cousins and friends.
He leaves to mourn his death his soul mate, Louise Schwarting; her father, the Rev. C.C. Kurtz; her children, Joshua (Maggie) and Tamara Schwarting; grandsons, Jacob (Kelly), Camden; granddaughter, Emma Schwarting; and great-grandsons, John Carl and Mateo Adam Schwarting, who brought him much joy. Steve considered all of Louise’s family his family.
Steve was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Taylor Hamilton and her husband, Berlin Hamilton; his uncles, James (Arvesta) and Calvin (Rena) Taylor; his wife of 25 years, Beverly Ann Halterman Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Arthur Halterman and Rafi Zeinalpour.
Steve worked for VDOT for many years before starting his own specialty concrete business--SWT, Inc. He was proud that he was able help many men by hiring them after they paid their debt to society. His work is all around the Charlottesville area. He especially liked seeing that his craftsmanship was still beautiful after so many years.
He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. He found great joy in his leadership roles as Past Grand Master and Past Grand Patriarch with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He leaves behind many fraternal brothers and sisters who are blessed to have called him their brother.
His wishes are for you to treat one another as you would want them to treat you.
A memorial service will be held at the McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the UVA Medical Center for Cancer Research, 200 Jeanette Lancaster Way, Charlottesville, VA 22903 or to the IOOF Past Officers Memorial Scholarship Fund, 417 Maureen Drive, Newport News, VA 23602.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
