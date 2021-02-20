Steve A. Stump, age 75, a longtime Waynesboro resident and respected businessman, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, peacefully at his home following complications from a stroke.
He owned and operated a family business that spanned three generations, Stumps Scrap Yard. His family and friends will always remember him as a very honest, loving, good humored man that could always make you laugh.
He was born in Waynesboro, Va. on Feb. 14, 1946, and was a 1964 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Gloria J. Stump (Crider), they were married on June 26, 1965.
He is survived by two daughters: Tammy Rowzie, of Stuarts Draft, Va., and Natasha Miller, of Staunton, Va.; grandchildren: Josh Rowzie (Emily), Jessica Rowzie, Skylar Miller, Kelci Babb, and Justin Miller; great-grandchildren: Laco, Paisley, Wyatt, Trenton, Kendall, Sebastian, Graysyn, and Charlotte. Steve is also survived by a very cherished sister, Doris (Stump) Blake; a brother, Norman Stump (Janet); sister-in-law, Becky Stump; a special nephew, Dale Stump (Mary) of Florida, who he shared a much anticipated annual Kansas hunting trip with; a devoted “family” friend and neighbor, Curtis Hunter, and numerous other loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, step grand-daughters and friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents: John and Irene (Jones) Stump, and brothers: Frank, Joe, and Wayne Stump.
He shared the Backstage Catering business with his wife for 28 years, and together they made many memories traveling, and attending music venues, which he loved. Steve also enjoyed antiquing, casinos, being outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, or just going for a ride on the backroads.
He will be forever loved and forever missed.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpour of prayers, well wishes, condolences, and help in getting through this most difficult time. Also, a very special thanks of gratitude to his two caregivers, Jaynie and Tracy.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad in honor of his name: 10 Manor Road, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
