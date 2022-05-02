Steve Hamilton Gray, 82, of Pine Grove, Stanley, Va., passed peacefully on April 27, 2022, at home.
He was born on April 22, 1940, in Waynesboro, Va., and was a son of the late Eula E. and Raymond O. Gray.
Steve served in the United States Army in Germany. He worked for more than 35 years for the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his wife and companion of 55 years, Barbara Fitzgerald Gray; his adopted daughter, Shirley Kathleen Byrd; a brother, Bobby J. Gray of Winchester; his beloved in-laws and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a half sister, Debbie Gray.
Steve loved his family, God and his church, his friends, bluegrass music, antique cars and living in the country.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray. Interment will be in the Gray Family Cemetery in Pine Grove.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.