Steve Nickels (Stephen Stewart Nickels) passed away Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2020, of complications from glioblastoma brain cancer, at the age of 54. He was surrounded by family at the time of passing, and transported lovingly by family from the Shenandoah Hospital, wrapped in his grandmother’s quilt, to Lindsey Funeral Home, where he was cremated. During the last 3 months since diagnosis, he lived with his brother Sam’s family and was cared for by his nephew Alex. His last days were full of classic rock and roll, cruising country roads, looking at family photos, movies, and eating anything he darn wanted.
Steve was a gentle soul and a friend to many. He was the family historian, helped us remember who sang what song on the radio, and was always there to help family in need. His dry sense of humor often kept us rolling with laughter.
Born in Clinton, Iowa, Sept. 19, 1965, Steve was the son of Janet Nickels, a microbiologist and lab tech at universities and hospitals, and the Rev. Dr. George Nickels, a minister and counselor, who were Steve’s biggest supporters. Steve was a precocious young reader, active boy scout, and philosophical doubter, but at the age of 15 he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and survived a decade of extreme difficulty dealing with his disease. In 1990, he was in a trial group of a new psychotropic drug clozapine, which turned his life around and allowed him to live independently.
Over the years, Steve participated in club houses at Winchester’s Community House and New Market’s Sunshine House, and Crossing Creeks. He volunteered weekly at the community lunch at Reformation Lutheran in New Market and at Our Community Place in Harrisonburg. Steve was the primary caregiver for his mother through her golden years. He used his car to drive friends to doctor appointments, made sure everyone had their medications before he did at his monthly clozapine group, and drove legal papers up to Arlington for immigration lawyers working with undocumented immigrants.
Steve is survived by his brothers, Dan and Sam Nickels; his sisters-in-law, Cindy Hunter and Tina Nickels; his nieces and nephews, Rachel and Ryan, Heather and Sean, Gabrielle and Raj, Alex, Katlyn, Daniel, Ana and Carissa, and great-nieces/nephews Eleanor, Sanjula, Madhurima, and Jaiveer.
The family wishes to express appreciation to all those who made Steve’s life meaningful and fun, and who supported him through good times and bad — Shalom Mennonite Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Sunshine and Community House, Reformation Lutheran, his apartment managers and neighbors at Commerce Village, his nurses and providers at Northwestern Community Services Board and many mental health agencies over the years in Florida and Virginia, his DSS and housing workers, Fishersville work program, Steve Smith, and so many more without number. Thank you!
Steve, you touched our lives and left us better people. We are forever thankful and full of love.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, followed by a light finger food reception, at Shalom Mennonite Church, Eastern Mennonite School Dining Hall, 801 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg. All are welcome, there will be a sharing time.
