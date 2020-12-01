Steven Craig Petit, 60, of Broadway, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1959, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Alfred L. Petit and Bertie Smith Petit Spraker.
Steve was a self-employed electrician. He served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Nimitz. He played the guitar for Rock Bottom Band.
Surviving is a lifelong companion, Kathy Lindsay of Linville; three sons, Travis Petit of Lacey Springs, Derek Petit and wife, Emily, of Lacey Springs, and Dylan Petit of Timberville; one sister, Sondra D. Delawder of Broadway; eight grandchildren, Maria and Dalton Petit, Trey and Khloe Petit, Layla and Silas Petit, and Zoey and Kalie Ritchie; one great-grandson, Brewer St. Clair; cousins, Fonda Cullers and Debbie Brown; nieces, Kim Early and husband, Charlie, and Dana Fowle and husband, David Powell, and great-nieces, Claire and Erin Early, and Leo Rose Powell.
His daughter, Tonya Petit, preceded him in death.
His body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
