Steven Don Breeden, 41, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 19, 1978, he was the son of Evelyn Jean Williams Breeden and the late Terry Don Breeden. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elzie and Lydia Williams and his paternal grandparents, Quay and Roberta Breeden.
Mr. Breeden was a concrete construction worker.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Wayne Breeden; his stepmother, Doris Breeden; his son, Hayden Breeden; his daughter, Jasmine Breeden; a sister, Jennifer Spain; one brother, Alan Merica, and a stepbrother, Keith Seal.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Mr. Ryan Harrison officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The family suggests that jeans and t-shirts be worn.
