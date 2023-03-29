Steven Edward Biller Sr.
Steven Edward Biller Sr., 71, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Biller was born Sept. 10, 1951, in Rockingham County and was a son of Evelyn Fulk Biller of Lacey Spring and the late Edward Wilton Biller.
He drove a truck for many years where he hauled for various companies including Health/Alvesco and Wampler Long Acre. He was privileged to meet many friends and developed lifelong friendships over those travels. He was a life member and Patriot for NRA. He was an active member and charter of Victory Fellowship Church.
Surviving are a son, Steven Edward Biller Jr. of Harrisonburg; brother, Lowell Biller and wife, Betsy, of Tennessee; stepchildren, Anthony Sprinkle and wife, Karen, and Jamie Casey and husband, Michael; two grandchildren, Caleb Via, Tyler; and a great-grandson, Waylon Via.
In addition to his father, Mr. Biller was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Judy Hoover.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel and Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 144, Timberville, VA 22853 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937,Verona, VA 24482.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Thursday, March 30, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank Sonny Henkel for his friendship and care of Steven over the years.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
