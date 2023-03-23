Steven Edward Willis, 75, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
He was born March 21, 1948 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to Edward and Zelma Willis.
He married Susan Hilliard on June 22, 1973.
Steve was an Army veteran. Following his military service, he worked and retired from Tenneco-Walker Mfg after 42 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and sitting on the back porch, socializing with neighbors.
He is survived by his wife Susan Willis; one daughter, Sherry Willis of Harrisonburg; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hilliard and Kathy Hilliard of Shenandoah.
A graveside service officiated by Jeff Ferguson will begin at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company at 304 N Main St, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad at 10 Volunteer Dr, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
