Steven Lee Stroop, age 69, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born in Page County on August 6, 1950, and was the son of the late Sylvester “Bunny” and Marjorie Hensley Stroop. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carlton Stroop.
He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven “Bud” and Sonya Stroop II; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Kevin Johnson; four grandchildren, Danielle Hizer and husband, Seth, Colton Stroop, Noah Stroop and Lillee Stroop; three sisters, Jennifer Hensley and husband, Thurman, Derinda “Rindy” May and husband, Gary, and Belinda “Lindy” Higgs and husband, Rick. Also left to cherish his memory is his close friend, Barbara Harris.
He was an avid archer and outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed skeet shooting with Blue Ridge Christian skeet team. Steven retired from Reynolds Metals after 30 years of service and operated a small lawn mowing business after retirement.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor John Hash officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Christian School c/o skeet team, PO Box 207, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
