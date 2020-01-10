Steven Michael Ryan, 48, of Mount Jackson, Va., died Jan. 7, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1971, in Richmond and was a son of the late Donald and Shirley Baldwin Ryan.
He was a door mechanic for Door Gorilla.
On Oct. 14, 2000, he married the former Deena Roberts, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Ashley Moore of Richmond and Kaila Roberts of Mount Jackson; two sons, Aden Ryan and Tilear Roberts, both of Mount Jackson; one granddaughter, Kinslee Roberts of Mount Jackson; siblings, Terri Sullivan and husband, Kevin, of King William, Larry Ryan of King William, Renee Snyder and husband, Dominick, of Glen Allen and Barry Ryan of Arlington.
One brother, Marc Ryan, preceded him in death.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home. The body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
