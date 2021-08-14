Steven Royer Miller, 63, of Dayton, entered his Heavenly home on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Steven was born March 16, 1957, a son of Shirley Nell (Suter) Miller, of Bridgewater, and the late Galen R. Miller Jr.
In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by a brother, Mark A. Miller and wife, Mary Jean, of Radford; and two nephews, Ethan Miller and Aaron Miller, both of Radford.
A Celebration of Life Service for Steven’s family and friends is now scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, with Pastor Ryan Cooper officiating.
Per Steven’s instructions, attire for this service is casual.
