Steven Royer Miller, 63, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Steven was born March 16th, 1957, a son of Shirley Nell (Suter) Miller, of Bridgewater, and the late Galen R. Miller Jr.
In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by a brother, Mark Miller and wife, Mary Jean, of Radford, and two nephews Ethan Miller and Aaron Miller, both of Radford.
Steven worked for different companies over the years as a truck delivery driver. He enjoyed going to auctions and estate sales, was knowledgeable in different types of antiques, including Heatwole and Suter pottery, and had many wonderful friends.
Burial will be private, and a Celebration Service of Steven’s life will be held at a later date. Per Steven’s instructions, attire will be casual.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 5651 Beaver Creek Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
