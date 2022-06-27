Steven “Steve” Kiser Smith, age 67, of Brandywine, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Fishersville, Va. He was born on Nov. 29, 1954, the son of the late Walter Jennings Smith and Imogene Virginia Kiser. On June 11, 1977, Steve married his wife of 45 years, Kathy (Thompson) Smith, who survives in Brandywine.
Mr. Smith graduated in 1973 from Franklin High School, later graduating from West Virginia Tech in 1978 where he was a member of the football and baseball team, and attended Calvary Lutheran Church. Steve was a teacher and coach for 38 years at Highland High School, Gilmer County High School, Berkeley Springs High School, Stonewall Jackson High School, and Grafton High School. Upon retirement in June of 2017, he was able to focus more on his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin with his brothers and on his passion for hunting, fishing, and bowling. In 2022, he was honored and recognized with his twin brother, Greg, as one of three recipients of the WVSACA Coaching Hall of Fame for his commitment to the coaching profession. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Smith.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith leaves behind to cherish his memories: a daughter, A.J. Ezersky (Corey) of Fishersville, Va.; a son, Steven “Aaron” Smith (Brittani) of Harrisonburg, Va.; two brothers, Gary Smith of Franklin, W.Va. and Greg Smith (Jackie) of Franklin, W.Va.; and five grandchildren, Cooper, Tucker, and London Ezersky, and Sadie and Easton Smith.
Mr. Smith’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 28, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastors Jeff Thompson and Susie Echols officiating. Interment will be in the Thompson Bolton Cemetery in Brandywine, W.Va.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
