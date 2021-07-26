Steven ‘Stevie’ Ray Lam
Steven “Stevie” Ray Lam, 57, of Elkton, went to his heavenly home on July 23, 2021. He was born Aug. 4, 1963, in Rockingham County and was the son of Margie Roach Lam and the late James Ray Lam.
Stevie graduated from Spotswood High School and lived his entire life in Elkton. Thanks to his outgoing personality and his great sense of humor, Stevie made many friends and never met a stranger. He was loved by all who met and knew him. Stevie enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing. Anyone who knew him, knew his love for Elvis Presley. Many times, at family functions, he entertained his family and friends by singing and dancing to his favorite Elvis songs. Other favorites of Stevie included collecting trading cards, shopping, animals and family vacations. He also enjoyed watching sports on television and cheering on his all-time favorite NASCAR driver, Richard Petty.
Stevie will be truly missed by his mother, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He brought joy and laughter to everyone and always left them with a smile on their faces.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Eddie Byers and Danny Herring officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkton Pentecostal Church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sentara RMH for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
