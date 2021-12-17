WEST AUGUSTA — Steven Warren Guerrier, 66, of West Augusta, Va., died December 13, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained in a tragic house fire.
Born February 22, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert Guerrier and Muriel (Motley) Guerrier, and beloved father of the late Jacqueline Guerrier.
Steven is survived by his wife Nancy (Bentkowski) Guerrier; best friend Robert Green of Tennessee; son-in-law Evan Norris of Arlington, Virginia; brother Scott Guerrier of North Carolina; sister-in-law Tami (Prignitz) Guerrier of North Carolina; brother-in-law Thomas Bentkowski of Michigan; sister-in-law Ann Marie Karsama and her husband Chris Karsama of Michigan; niece Hannah Guerrier of North Carolina, nephew Jonathon Guerrier and his wife Stephanie Guerrier and their baby twin daughters Nora Lynn and Merritt June.
Steve earned his MA and PhD at the University of Michigan and began teaching history at Virginia Military Institute in 1984 and then James Madison University in 1988, where he remained until his death. His first passion was his students, and he is remembered as a beloved teacher who could make history come alive. He was named “Best Professor at JMU” in 2016 and was selected as one of the top 300 Best Professors in America in 2012.
Steve will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues and thousands of students.
There will be no public services at this time.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and memories may be shared online at bearfuneralhome.com.
