Steven Wayne “Buddy” Scott, 69, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
He was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Melvin Franklin and Jean Trobaugh Scott.
Steve was a lifetime resident of this area and retired from the Harrisonburg Fire Department. He was also an active volunteer at both the Grottoes and Weyers Cave Fire Departments. He loved tractor pulling and was a member of Central Virginia Antique Tractor Pullers Association and International Harvester Collectors of Virginia.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Cales Scott, on Dec. 19, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Tyrone Scott and Winona of Grottoes and Darrel Scott and Lindsey of Mount Sidney; one brother, Charles Scott; three sisters, Barbara Leak, Karen Morris and Betty Scott; and five granddaughters, Chloe, Felicity, Savanah, Kayli and Rylie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds. Please dress casually. Private Entombment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Grottoes Fire Department, 109 Third St., Grottoes, VA 24441 or the Weyers Cave Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
