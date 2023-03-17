Steven Wayne Martindale, age 71, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Roanoke, Va., and was the son of the late Raymond and Miriam (Spangler) Martindale.
In 1991, he married Claire (Williams) Martindale. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sister, Susan Martindale and brother Paige Martindale, all of Bridgewater. Also surviving are his aunt Dawn (husband, Ed) Jeffries of Lakeland, Fla., and uncle Wayne (wife, Carol) Spangler of Bridgewater; and many beloved cousins from the Spangler and Eller families. His passing is also mourned by Claire’s extended family and their many friends near and far.
Steve grew up in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke and graduated from Concord University in Athens, W.Va. He had a long career in human resources with various companies in North Carolina and Virginia prior to being an underwriter for Rockingham Group Insurance. He was an active member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and his faith sustained him during the years he coped with interstitial lung disease.
In 1987, Steve joined Brethren Volunteer Service and served almost two years at the Habitat for Humanity headquarters in Americus, Ga., where he met Claire, who also worked for Habitat. In addition to Habitat for Humanity, Steve also served the communities where he lived through Big Brothers Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels, and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Steve loved to go camping in state and national parks, followed ACC basketball, and was a season ticket holder for JMU football. He enjoyed travel and would encourage others to explore the beauty of the world around them and stop at the historic sites, too.
A service celebrating Steve’s life will be held on April 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel with availability to be viewed later for those who cannot attend. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Valley Program for Aging Services in Harrisonburg, Va. or to Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Keezletown, Va.
