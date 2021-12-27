Stevin Eugene Stover
Stevin Eugene Stover, 60 of West Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson. Pastor Roger Sager will officiate. Burial will follow in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. the night before at the funeral home.
Stevin was born on October 2, 1961, in Harrisonburg, Virginia and was the son of the late Ward Stover and survived by his mother, Winnie Shipe Dispanet.
Stevin is survived by his wife Billie Jo Stover, 2 sons, Cole Stover and Ray Shifflet, 2 grandchildren, Dezaray Ware and Autumn Shifflet: 2 great granddaughters, Skylar and Faith Ware, a sister, Patty Hupp, 2 brothers, Ronald Dispanet and Bobby Ritchie, a nephew, Robbie Ritchie and 3 nieces, Dawn Cullers, Shania and Aliyah Ritchie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
