STAUNTON, Va. -- Storm Mitchell Chandler, 34, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at UVA due to complications from a motorcycle accident.
Storm was born July 29, 1986, in Rockingham County to Mitchell Scott and Sharon Louise (Shull) Chandler.
He was employed at Target Distribution Center.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Clara Myers; a son, Nyle Mitchell Chandler; paternal grandparents, Jack and Jean Chandler and maternal grandmother, Peggy Ann Shull.
He was a loving son, a loving father to Nyle and a loving partner to Clara. He was also a hard worker and would do anything for anybody. He enjoyed swimming, camping, cooking, hunting and having lots of fun with his friends.
The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Henry Funeral Home. Current mask mandates are required and we please ask that you keep condolences with the family short.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
