Stormy Lynn Lewis
Stormy Lynn Lewis, 10, of Timberville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for her classmates, friends and school faculty will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Cub Run Elementary School playground
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 20, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Jack Haddock and Pastor Charles Turner, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.