Stuart Jennings Whetzel, 87, of Bergton, Va., passed away March 29, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Bergton to the late Russell Jennings “RJ” and Edith Daniel Whetzel.
He cherished the beloved Bergton Community full of family and friends.
Stuart was a lumberman and farmer. He was an active member of Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bergton. He was a lifetime member of the Bergton Ruritan Club. He loved hunting, fishing, music, and baseball. He played baseball for Twin County Twins, of the Rockingham County Baseball League and later umpired. He also played and managed the Bergton team of the West Virginia Mountaineer League. He was a lifetime member of the Bergton Branch of the Broadway Emergency Squad.
On Aug. 24, 1957, he married the former Zelda Virginia Riddle, who survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Kathleen Whetzel and husband, Wes Henkel, of Timberville, Carole Terry and husband, Lance, of Bergton, Barbara Stover and husband, Chris, of Broadway and Robin Otto and husband, Dave, of Middletown, Del; grandchildren, Jacob Stover and wife, Kelli, of Broadway, Sally Stover of Richmond, Emma Terry and fiancé, Matthew Dove, of Broadway, Leah Terry of Harrisonburg, Joe Otto of Newark, Del., Cooper Otto and Brody Otto, both of Middletown, Del.; great-grandchild, Beau Stover of Broadway; one sister, Ida Welling of Ripley, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stuart was preceded in death by his siblings, Eileen Weekly, Eunice Brown, Helen Moyer, Franklin Whetzel, and Emma Wittig.
Pastors Barbara Krumm and Jeff May will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bergton. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Stuart’s life following the service.
A guestbook will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16170 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811 or the Bergton Branch Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton VA 22811.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
