Stuart Lionnel Bryant Jr., 63, husband of Alicia Yvette Bryant of Staunton, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was born in Staunton, Va., on Dec. 10, 1957, a son of Jannette Marie (Taylor) Bryant and the late Stuart Lionnel Bryant Sr.
Stuart coached basketball at what was formerly known as Robert E. Lee High School, where he helped lead the Lee Ladies to a state championship in 2012.
Stuart was a hard and dedicated worker who went above and beyond at the Walmart Distribution Center for 16 years. To his family and friends, he was loving, funny, and loyal. To his grandchildren he was PawPaw and to him they were his world.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Bryant.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Shantae Jenkins Robinson, Christopher Bryant, Dexter Bryant, Malachi Crawford and Kemani Crawford; five grandchildren, Sahara Robinson, Amiyah Bryant, Emma Bryant, Quinn Bryant, and Elena Eubanks and three siblings, Sarah Bryant, Michael Bryant and Debbie Bryant.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 17, in Mt. Salem Baptist Church by The Rev. Dr. Floyd A. Miles. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Harold Wells, Jeremy Hartman, Joe Thompson, Jeremy Bryant, Sergio Arteaga, Philip Bryant, Brandon Bryant and Michael Bryant.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
