Sue Ann Harman, 74, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Harman was born March 12, 1947, in Fort Sybert, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Guy Franklin and Catherine Elaine Nesselrodt Caplinger.
She was a natural caregiver and loved to help others anytime there was a need. In her spare time, she was always baking or cooking and was well known for her homemade pies. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, where she was the church custodian and active member.
She was married to Fred Harman, who passed away Dec. 1, 2002.
Surviving are Chasity Morris, who was like a daughter; siblings, Sylvia Teter and husband, Gary, of Harrisonburg, Linda Caplinger, Sarah Painter and husband, Carroll, Sandra Joseph and husband, Doug, all of Dayton; three grandsons, raised in her home, Justin Robison, Donovan Joseph, Paul “P.J.” Joseph; nieces and nephews, Tony Teter, Lisa Sirico, Jason Morrison, Spencer Morrison, Stevie Quick, Tina Hoover, Amy Reese, Carmie Liskey, Doug Joseph Jr., Paul Joseph, Brandi Quintanilla, Ryan Swartz; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica Kite, Adria Sirico, Michael Sirico, Alaina Sirico, Gian Sirico, Phillip Teter, Christina Lasam, Garat Morrison, Conner Morrison, Wyatt Morrison, Lainey Morrison, Whitney Mitchell, Amberly Mitchell, Rebecca Hoover, Kayla Reese, Trevor Reese, Cody Joseph, Caleb Liskey, Cole Liskey, Emily Joseph, Nissa Seekford, Alanna Hensley, Jodi Morris, Riley Morris, Jalin Quintanilla, Koice Quintanilla; numerous great-great-nieces and nephews; special aunt, Martha Arey; and two special cousins, Ilda Robison and Steve Quick.
Pastors Marty Doss and John Jantzi will conduct a graveside service Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday, April 15, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home or they can visit the home of Chasity Morris at 2980 Kerns Road, Dayton, where the family will be gathering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Church of the Brethren, 8550 Robinson Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
