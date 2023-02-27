Sue Ann Lough Nickels died peacefully at Shenandoah House, Augusta Medical Center, on Feb. 23, 2023. Born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Sept. 19, 1946, Sue grew up in Franklin, W.Va., daughter of the late Helen Blanche Propst Lough and Walton Ward Lough.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Rebecca Bowman Lough of Franklin and their sons, Adam and Matthew (Ashley) Lough. Also left to mourn are Cameron Nickels of Staunton, Va., and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Following graduation from Franklin High School, Sue received degrees from Potomac State College, West Virginia University and James Madison University. Her noteworthy career, teaching Advanced Placement English and Journalism, spanned 30 years with tenure at Franklin High School in West Virginia and Page County and Turner Ashby High Schools in Virginia. At FHS she began the first chapter of the John M. Dice National Honor Society and in 2004 was named Teacher of the Year at Luray High School. During graduate school years at James Madison University, Sue was a teaching assistant for the English Department and later became adjunct faculty. Most treasured teaching experiences were her years in Cairo, Egypt, at the Namer American College and Misr American College. After teaching abroad, she retired to Staunton, Va. and volunteered for the SPCA, Augusta Medical Center and Co Art. She also enjoyed teaching Life-Long Learning classes via JMU’s adult educational programs.
Sue was an enthusiastic adventurer, often enjoying the challenge of traveling alone, domestically and internationally. Cooking and entertaining were also sources of pleasure as were gardening, crafting, reading, and caring for her adored cats.
In honoring Sue's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be private at a later date.
Memorials and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com.
In lieu of flowers, Sue’s wish was for charitable donations made to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.