On Friday, July 22, 2022, Sue Pringle Grace, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by Bob Grace, her loving husband of nearly 65 years.
Sue was born on Oct. 19, 1933, in Ft. Worth, Texas. She lived with her parents, Victor and Clotella Pringle, in Kennedy, Texas, until she was six when they moved to Harrisonburg, Va. Sue graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1952.
She learned to fly at the Hartman Airfield, which was located behind the Red Front Supermarket in Harrisonburg, and she later worked a summer job at the Bridgewater Air Park. Sue attended Stephens College, a two-year college in Columbia, Mo., earning her Commercial Flight Instructor rating. She taught flying at Oklahoma A&M College where she met Bob Grace, who was learning to fly while attending Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla.
Bob and Sue were married in 1956, spending the summer in Paris, Ark. while Bob interned for the Forest Service. They returned to Stillwater, Okla., for Bob’s graduation and then on to Bob’s first assignment with the Forest Service in Haleyville, Ala. It was here that Bob and Sue welcomed their first two children, Johnny and Christi.
Sue returned to Virginia with Bob to reside on the family farm, known as Susie Q Farm—named after her by her father. Sue was able to put down roots in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley as Bob re-entered the Forest Service, accepting a position in the Broadway District. It was here that they welcomed the birth of their third child, Barbie.
While enjoying a variety of farm operations (such as range turkeys, cattle, sheep, chickens, crops and milk goats!), Sue supported each and every family event, bringing her personal style of hosting and Southern Charm to every occasion. Sue joined in for tent camping, scouting events, and swimming and picnicking at the creek. She reached out to circles of friends through Bridge Club, Supper Club, and the New Market Lion’s Club. She never let an opportunity pass to gather her family and friends around. She enjoyed entertaining in her beautiful home and gardens through the summer, creating memorable Halloween parties in the fall, and hosting exciting winter sledding parties that were anticipated all year by her friends.
Sue developed a strong interest in gardening and attended classes taught by Andre Viette at Blue Ridge Community College. She designed, planted, and maintained flowerbeds around her house, as well as offering design options for the Farmers & Merchants Bank and the Broadway Library. Sue also opened her home as she ran the Susie Q Farm Bed & Breakfast for several years. Sharing her hospitality and warmth, she welcomed travelers as guests and sent them back on the road as new friends. She loved and cared for her two dogs Darcy, a Labradoodle, and Brandy, a Boxer, and was actively involved in their training. Sue competed with her dogs in both agility and tracking.
She always enjoyed traveling with friends and family across the states and abroad including a 5-week trip on the back of Bob’s motorcycle, a Mediterranean trip with Bob, and a “Girls Trip” to Arizona to watch a famous hot air balloon festival. Her love of travel adventure was confirmed when she organized a 5000-mile driving trip to Acapulco, Mexico that included all three kids!
Sue delighted in having all five grandchildren close by as she created endless childhood memories throughout the year from decorating and hunting Easter eggs, baking homemade Halloween goodies, and crafting Christmas wreaths and decorations. To the great benefit of her grandchildren, Grandmommy kept an open invitation for Friday Night Supper and Games, no parents allowed! This was a cherished time used to catch up and keep close to her growing grandkids, which became a tradition that the grandchildren kept up and looked forward to well into their high school years.
Sue’s later years at home were spent relaxing on the sun porch with the hummingbirds in the morning and watching all the birds around the feeder station in the yard. Evenings might find Sue and Bob riding around their beloved farm—checking fences, feeding the fish at the creek, and simply enjoying the scenery and rolling hills.
Ever at his side, Sue moved with Bob to Bellaire at Stone Port. There she dedicated herself to his support and care until his death in October 2021. She enjoyed her many friends, both old and new, and was a constant champion for change and improvement, as well as a beloved figure, throughout the community.
Sue passed peacefully the morning of Friday, July 22, feeling a wonderful breeze and listening to her birds just outside her window. She will be greatly missed by her three children, all living on the family farm: John Victor Grace (Tina Marie Burton Grace); Christine Frances Grace (Watt Bradshaw); and Barbara Ann Grace. Sue Grace was Grandmommy to five beloved grandchildren: Amanda Michelle Grace of Charlottesville, Joshua Matthew Grace of Broadway, Rebecca Marie Grace of Point Marion, Pa., Kelly Pringle Bradshaw of Richmond and Luke Samuel Bradshaw of Boise, Idaho.
The family will welcome friends in an informal memorial gathering 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, followed by a chapel service at 10 a.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in support of The Blue Ridge Free Clinic, 831 MLK Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
