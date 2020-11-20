Mrs. Sunny Dian Barrett, 75, of New Market, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 17th, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 8, 1944, at Grafton, West Virginia and was a daughter of the late Matthew M. Strader and Etha L. McDaniel Strader.
Mrs. Barrett was a retired Operations Manager with the CIA in Langley, Va. She was a member of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 4264 Lodge.
She was married to the late Herbert G. Barrett, Sr. of the RF&P, who died Oct. 22, 2004.
She is survived by two sisters, Debra Smith and Sylvia Cantwell; nephew, James Donald Cantwell Jr.; two step sons, Herbert G. Barrett Jr. and Terry Barrett, and grandson, Herbert G. Carter, as well as, her many furry feline babies.
At Sunny's request, she will be cremated and no services are planned.
Arrangements entrusted to Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
