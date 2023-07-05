Susan Ann Frank Hawkins, 81, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Hawkins was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Lester Benjamin and Blanche Claire Messerley Frank.
Susan was very artistic and worked as a seamstress and making porcelain and ceramic dolls. She was a member of the Home Extension Club, Red Hat Society, and Victory Fellowship Church. She and her late husband loved to square dance.
On July 28, 1973, she married James Edgar Hawkins Jr., who preceded her in death May 28, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Rick Shaw and wife, Alice, of Salem and Rhonda Harris and husband, Bill, of Charlotte, N.C.; siblings, Ben Frank and wife, Linda, and Jenny Foltz and husband, Paul; and grandchildren, Ethan Shaw, Carter Shaw, Cora Harris and Emma Harris.
In addition to her parents and husband, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, David Frank.
Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Church, PO Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
