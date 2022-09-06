Susan Ann Smith, 66, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Ms. Smith was born Nov. 21, 1955, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Margaret V. Caricofe McCauley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Larry McCauley; and three grandchildren, Silas Smith, Asa Smith, and Lucy Smith.
She worked as a beautician for many years and Genie Manufacturing. She loved to cook for her family, enjoyed family meals and gatherings, loved hanging floral baskets on her porch and her dog, Pickle.
She is survived by her sons, Shannon Edward Smith and wife, Lindsay, and Justin Scott Smith and wife, Alyssa; grandchildren, Cameron and Jayden Smith; brother, Jeff McCauley and wife, Carmen; sister, Roxetta Mowbray and husband, James; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.