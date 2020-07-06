1949-2020 (under heading)
Susan Braunschmidt, formerly of Keezletown, Va., passed away July 4, 2020, in Passau, Germany, where she had lived and taught for over 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Hans Braunschmidt, of Germany. Also surviving are her parents, Warren and Juanita Armentrout; her sister, Janice Liskey (William), as well as nieces, Amanda Liskey and Erin Williams, and great-nephew, Donnell Williams (all of Keezletown).
The family would like to thank Hedwig Frankenberger and Elisabeth Sedlmair (sisters-in-law) and the Regaller family for their comfort, support and care of Sue and Hans when we were unable to be with them.
Arrangements are being made by family in Germany. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is encouraged to consider animal rescue agencies.
