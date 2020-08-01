Susan Auville Cupp, loving wife of Wayne Wine Cupp from the community of Briery Branch in Bridgewater, Virginia, left this world to join her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She died as a result of complications from Lewy Body Dementia which she battled for 6 years. Susan was the daughter of the late Guy Carl and Polly Kisamore Auville. Susan was a nurturing mother to Orville Shawn Cupp (wife Kim) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Tonja Cupp Romero (husband Tony) of Warrenton, Virginia, and Andrea Susan Cupp (husband Philip (Bud) Whiteman) of Eagle, Nebraska.
Susan was born in Onego, West Virginia and spent many "after supper conversations" telling stories of the adventures, she and her 13 siblings experienced growing up on Brushy Run Road and in the Briery Branch community in Virginia, where they moved when she was seven.
Her surviving siblings include Margaret Anderson and Reva Shull, both of Bridgewater Home, and Mary Brown of Phoenix, Arizona. Surviving sisters-in-law include Jackie Auville of Greenville, North Carolina, Lois Auville of Bridgewater, Virginia, and Pansy Auville of Dayton, Virginia. She was preceded in death by siblings Granville Auville, Richard Auville, Calvin Auville, Harvey Auville, Stanley Auville, Marvin Auville, Golden Auville, Eva Harper, Helen Sites, and Shirley Miller.
In addition to raising her children with strong Christian beliefs and values, Susan placed much emphasis on the power of education. She received her RN from Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1960 and then worked at RMH until taking time off to raise her family. She then returned to work at various facilities including Western State and several nursing homes. In the early 1990’s, while Susan was in her early 50’s, she worked as a Registered Nurse while taking classes at Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University. In 1996, she graduated from James Madison University with a BS in General Studies with a concentration in Psychology. She was very proud that all of her children received their Masters Degrees and proudly attended the hooding of Shawn and Andrea as they received their Doctorate Degrees.
Susan’s greatest joy were her grandchildren who called her “GeeGee”. She loved visiting with them and was very proud of everything they accomplished. They are Kayla C. Cupp of Mission, Kansas; Dominick L. Cupp and Caleb S. Cupp of Leavenworth, Kansas; Mari Sue Romero and Wayne L. Romero of Warrenton, Virginia; and Olivia Cupp-Whiteman of Eagle, Nebraska.
Visitation will be held (with masks) at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Virginia from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Casket will be closed. The Burial and Memorial Service will be private. However, the Memorial Service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, from the Johnson Funeral Service website and may be viewed afterward. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be given for the Susan A. Cupp Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made to "Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc." and mailed to REFI, 100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Please note on the check: "Susan A. Cupp Memorial".
